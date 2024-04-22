GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Centre considering inclusion of 11 Gorkha tribes to ST list, says Amit Shah

Issues of Gorkhas is a prirority for the BJP, Shah assured the gathering in Darjeeling through a recorded message

April 22, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not attend a scheduled election rally in Darjeeling town on Sunday but addressed the gathering through an audio recording and assured them that the Union government was seriously considering including 11 Gorkha sub-tribes in the Scheduled Tribe list.

“I want to tell my Gorkha brothers and sisters that the BJP is with you in your fight to get justice and we will ensure that you get justice. The Indian Constitution will give you justice,” said the recorded message by the Home Minister.

The public meeting at Lebong was organised in favour of BJP Darjeeling Lok Sabha candidate Raju Bista.

“Today, I wanted to come to Darjeeling. But due to bad weather, my helicopter could not land there,” Mr. Shah clarified. He said that for the BJP, the aspirations of the Gorkha community was always a priority. “The Gorkhas have made a lot of sacrifices for the country,” he added.

The Darjeeling Lok Sabha is going to polls on April 26 and the demand for the creation of a separate State of Gorkhaland has been crucial to the politics of the hills. Darjeeling has been electing BJP MPs since 2009 and with a huge margin. Mr. Bista won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of four lakh votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally at Siliguri on March 9, had assured that the BJP was very close to finding a solution to the problem of the Gorkhas. “The BJP has always been sensitive to the problems and challenges of Gorkha brothers and sisters. The BJP is continuously striving to address your concerns. Now we are very close to finding a solution,” he had said.

Rajnath targets Trinamool on CAA

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, campaigning for his party candidate in Malda, asserted that no one can stop the mplementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in West Bengal.

The BJP leader emphasised that the Act was not meant to take away anyone’s citizenship but was a law for granting Indian citizenship to people displaced from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution.

Mr. Singh also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the Sandeshkhali unrest where allegations of land grab and sexual assault on women have come to the fore. The BJP leader said that allegations at Sandeshkhali have shaken humanity.

Related Topics

Darjeeling / West Bengal / tribals / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.