CBI team visits Sandeshkhali to probe alleged crimes against women, land-grabbing

April 20, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Kolkata

“A 10-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 20 visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged crimes against women and land-grabbing,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One part of the team of the CBI visited houses of the victims in Sundarikhali area of Sandeshkhali and spoke to them individually, documenting their allegations,” he said.

“Another part of the team visited Sandeshkhali Police Station and spoke with local policemen regarding the investigation. We are in Sandeshkhali to speak to villagers in connection with crimes against women and land-grabbing. We are noting down their allegations," the official told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court last week ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues. The court directed the CBI to investigate the allegations and submit a comprehensive report to it.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged ration distribution scam case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.