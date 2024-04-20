ADVERTISEMENT

CBI team visits Sandeshkhali to probe alleged crimes against women, land-grabbing

April 20, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Kolkata

“One part of the team of the CBI visited houses of the victims in Sundarikhali area of Sandeshkhali and spoke to them individually, documenting their allegations,” an official said.

PTI

Women stage a protest demanding the arrest of local TMC leaders over Sandeshkhali incident allegations, in North 24 Parganas district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“A 10-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 20 visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged crimes against women and land-grabbing,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One part of the team of the CBI visited houses of the victims in Sundarikhali area of Sandeshkhali and spoke to them individually, documenting their allegations,” he said.

“Another part of the team visited Sandeshkhali Police Station and spoke with local policemen regarding the investigation. We are in Sandeshkhali to speak to villagers in connection with crimes against women and land-grabbing. We are noting down their allegations," the official told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court last week ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues. The court directed the CBI to investigate the allegations and submit a comprehensive report to it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged ration distribution scam case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US