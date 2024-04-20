GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI team visits Sandeshkhali to probe alleged crimes against women, land-grabbing

April 20, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Women stage a protest demanding the arrest of local TMC leaders over Sandeshkhali incident allegations, in North 24 Parganas district. File

Women stage a protest demanding the arrest of local TMC leaders over Sandeshkhali incident allegations, in North 24 Parganas district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“A 10-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 20 visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged crimes against women and land-grabbing,” an official said.

“One part of the team of the CBI visited houses of the victims in Sundarikhali area of Sandeshkhali and spoke to them individually, documenting their allegations,” he said.

“Another part of the team visited Sandeshkhali Police Station and spoke with local policemen regarding the investigation. We are in Sandeshkhali to speak to villagers in connection with crimes against women and land-grabbing. We are noting down their allegations," the official told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court last week ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues. The court directed the CBI to investigate the allegations and submit a comprehensive report to it.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged ration distribution scam case.

