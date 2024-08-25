ADVERTISEMENT

CBI searches on premises of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College

Updated - August 25, 2024 12:02 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 09:03 am IST - New Delhi

The R.G. Kar Medical College came into the media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a seminar hall on August 9

PTI

CBI brings former principal of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh to CBI Special Crime Branch at CGO complex, Salt Lake in Kolkata on August 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The CBI on Sunday (August 25, 2024) launched a search operation at the premises of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure, officials said.

The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also searching the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for management and care of patients.

At least seven officers of the central probe agency have been questioning Mr. Ghosh at his Beliaghata residence since 8 a.m., while others are grilling Mr. Vashisth, the former medical superintendent and vice principal of the hospital, and another professor of the forensic department of the medical establishment, among others, they said.

Accompanied by a huge team of central forces, the CBI team, which reached Mr. Ghosh's residence around 6 am, was made to wait for nearly one-and-half hours before he opened the doors, the officials said.

Another team of CBI officers also conducted searches at the ex-principal's office at the hospital and also went to the canteen in the academic building.

The medical college came into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a seminar hall on August 9 in which a traffic police volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested.

The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens.

On the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has registered cases into the killing as well as alleged financial irregularities.

