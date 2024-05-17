ADVERTISEMENT

CBI raids residence of 2 TMC leaders in connection with 2021 post-poll violence case

Published - May 17, 2024 11:22 am IST - Kolkata

A team of CBI officers raided the houses of Kathi Block no 3 TMC leader Debabrata Panda and another block president Nandadulal Maiti

PTI

CBI official. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The CBI on Friday conducted raids at the residences of two Trinamool Congress leaders at Kathi in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal in connection with its ongoing investigation into the killing of a BJP worker in post-poll violence in 2021, an officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of CBI officers raided the houses of Kathi Block no 3 TMC leader Debabrata Panda and another block president Nandadulal Maiti in the early hours of Friday in connection with its ongoing investigation, he said.

"Panda, Nandadulal's son and 52 others have been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the murder of Janmejay Dolui," the CBI officer told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dolui, a BJP worker, was killed in post-poll violence following the 2021 assembly election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CBI officer said that 30 people were summoned for questioning in connection with the matter but none turned up.

"We are conducting raids at places associated with these people. We need to question them," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US