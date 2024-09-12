ADVERTISEMENT

CBI questions TMC MLA over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Updated - September 12, 2024 03:09 pm IST - Kolkata

“He was present at the hospital soon after the news of the doctor's death spread. We are questioning him about what he knows about the case,” said a CBI officer

PTI

File picture of Trinamool Congress MLA Sudipto Roy | Photo Credit: X/@DrSudiptoRoyMLA

The CBI on Thursday (September 12, 2024) started questioning TMC MLA Dr. Sudipto Roy at his residence in Sithi in north Kolkata in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a young doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sleuths of the central probe agency were also conducting a search operation at a nursing home belonging to Mr. Roy, the MLA from Sreerampur, an officer said.

“He was present at the hospital soon after the news of the doctor's death spread. We are questioning him about what he knows about the case,” the CBI officer told PTI.

Mr. Roy is also the chairperson of the 'Rogi Kalyan Samity’ of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee was found with injury marks on August 9. A Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested the next day.

The CBI took up the investigation of the case upon directions of the Calcutta High Court.

