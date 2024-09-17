CBI interrogates ex-R.G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, police officer Abhijit Mondal together

The CBI on Monday (September 16, 2024) interrogated R.G. Kar hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh and police officer Abhijit Mondal together in connection with the rape and murder of the doctor, officials said.

Ghosh and Mondal, the officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, were asked to detail their activities on August 9 immediately after they got the news about the doctor being found dead at the hospital, they said.

They were made to sit face to face and questioned, a CBI officer said.

"They were asked about their activities after hearing the news of the death of the doctor, why there was an unnecessary delay in registering the FIR and why the post-mortem examination was conducted even when no formal FIR was lodged," the officer said.

"They were also asked about the various phone calls between them when police started investigating the crime," he said.

The interrogation is likely to continue late in the night, he added.

Both Ghosh and Mondal are in CBI custody till September 17.

The CBI had on Saturday evening arrested Mondal and added charges of evidence tampering against Ghosh, who was in judicial custody after being arrested on September 2 in connection with alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital.

Mondal also faces accusations of tampering with evidence, delaying registration of the FIR, and other related offences. The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is located in the jurisdiction of the Tala police station in north Kolkata.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.

