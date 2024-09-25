CBI claims false records were created in R.G. Kar rape and murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) claimed that certain false records were created at the Tala police station in connection with the rape and murder of the doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The charges were made in the remand sheet filed by the agency before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sealdah, where the CBI prayed for the judicial custody of Tala police station former official-in-charge Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh, former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“That during custodial interrogation of both the accused persons, new/additional facts have emerged to the effect that some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/ altered in the police station,” the remand sheet by the agency said.

Allegations of tampering with evidence and delay in lodging the FIR were raised by family members of the victim. The CBI had arrested Mr. Mondal and Mr. Ghosh on September 15, 2024, and since then the accused have remained behind bars.

In the prayer before the court on Wednesday (September 25, 2024), the CBI sought judicial custody of the accused till September 30. The agency said that an analysis of CDR (call data records) of both the accused has exchanged the number of calls that are under verification. “Their further custodial interrogation will be required to confront the said CDR after verification,” the agency said.

During the day, the West Bengal BJP held a procession to Kalighat, near the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in protest of the rape and murder of the doctor at R.G. Kar Hospital on August 9, 2024. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the bench of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had said that they were surprised and concerned after seeing the report of the CBI.

“There has been tampering of evidence and it will come to light. All this will come out in the public domain,” Mr. Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, a fresh controversy erupted over the remarks of Trinamool Congress Narayan Goswami, MLA from Ashoknagar in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. In a video that has gone viral on social media urged organisers to celebrate with greater grandeur. The MLA said that the need for more celebrations are a “ploy by some to disrupt the biggest festival in Bengal and malign the state’s image”.

The remark has triggered controversy as many people are of the opinion that the Durga Puja festival should not be celebrated with pomp and grandeur because of the rape and murder of the doctors.

