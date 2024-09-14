CBI arrests police officer, R.G. Kar principal in Kolkata rape and murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (September 14, 2024) night arrested Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal and former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) Sandip Kumar Ghosh on charges of tampering with evidence and delaying filing of FIR in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RGKMCH in Kolkata. Dr. Ghosh remains in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on September 2 on charges of financial irregularities in the institution.

The action follows allegations of delay in registering the FIR and tampering with evidence, raised from various quarters, including the family members of the victim. Earlier, a video showed a large crowd at the seminar hall of RGKMCH moments after the doctor’s body was found in there on August 9 morning. Later, the Kolkata Police had claimed that the body was cordoned off with curtains and only a restricted group of people were allowed inside the cordon.

Further, a letter addressed to the Public Works Department (PWD) and purportedly signed by Dr. Ghosh and dated August 10, a day after the doctor’s death, commissioning “repair/renovation/reconstruction” of on-duty doctors’ rooms and separate attached toilets of all departments of RGKMCH, added to the controversy over the charges of tampering with evidence.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the doctor so far. The Kolkata Police had arrested Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the case, hours after the body was found.

“The arrest of Abhijit Mondal; Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tala Police Station (PS), has established that the Police were directly involved in tampering evidence and acted as a stimulant to create lacuna in order to derail the investigation into the Rape and Murder of the RG Kar PGT Lady Doctor,” BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote on X.

He also claimed that the procedural lapses (in the investigation) were well orchestrated and closely monitored by the top officials of the Kolkata Police. “[Kolkata Police Commissioner] Vineet Goyal should be suspended immediately and Home Minister Mamata Banerjee must resign as she doesn’t have any moral authority left to continue as the head of the Home Dept,” he wrote.

Vindicated in our stand: Protesters

After the arrests, protesting junior doctors said that their 35-day-long demonstration demanding justice for the victim had yielded a positive result with the two arrests made on Saturday, and that they would continue protests. They added that the arrests showed that their demand for the removal of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal was justified.

“We have been saying from the very beginning that Sandip Ghosh led the threat culture and corruption in the institution... With the arrest today, we have been able to come a step closer towards securing justice. Our sister suffered an institutional murder. It could have never been done by one single person,” said one of the protesting junior doctors.