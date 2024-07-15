GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Car collides with express train at manned railway crossing in Bengal, none injured

The car's rear was hit by the decelerating train during a frantic bid to cross the tracks

Published - July 15, 2024 11:45 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

A car passed under a closing level crossing gate and collided with a decelerating express train near Khardaha station in West Bengal, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

A major mishap was averted as the Hazarduari Express had slowed down and the SUV was bereft of any passenger while the driver did not suffer any major injuries.

"The incident took place on Sunday night when the driver of the SUV disregarded the gateman's calls to stop as he was closing the level crossing gate," a Railway spokesperson told PTI.

The car's rear side was hit by the approaching train's engine around 8.40 pm during a frantic bid to cross the tracks, police said.

This could have been a major accident, the Railway spokesperson said.

The train came to a halt after the collision as railway and GRP personnel, and the motorman inspected the spot.

The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot but the Eastern Railway lodged an FIR against him and asked the state police to initiate a case against him.

As per preliminary reports, there is no news of any injury to the driver, who fled the spot, the spokesperson said.

The express left Khardaha station around 9.02 pm.

The Eastern Railway appealed to everyone to obey safety protocols at level crossings.

Related Topics

West Bengal / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.