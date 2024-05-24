Calcutta High Court orders interim stay on probe linked to sexual harassment allegations against West Bengal Governor 

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered an interim stay on the investigation by the Kolkata Police against three Raj Bhavan staffers in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

The Kolkata Police had registered a case against the three staffers, including the Officer on Special Duty, for allegedly stopping the complainant from leaving the Raj Bhavan premises by wrongfully restraining her on May 2, after the alleged molestation incident.

The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for June 10 by Justice Amrita Sinha.

The aforementioned female employee filed a complaint on May 2 in Kolkata’s Hare Street police station alleging that she was sexually harassed by Mr. Bose.

Following the complaints, the Governor issued an order banning the entry of the police and the Minister of State for Finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya, into the Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Bose, a former bureaucrat, was appointed Governor in November 2023. Article 361 of the Constitution grants immunity to the Governor against any criminal proceedings.

