GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Calcutta High Court orders interim stay on probe linked to sexual harassment allegations against West Bengal Governor 

The Kolkata Police had registered a case against three Raj Bhavan staffers in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against Governor C.V. Ananda Bose

Published - May 24, 2024 10:26 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered an interim stay on the investigation by the Kolkata Police against three Raj Bhavan staffers in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

The Kolkata Police had registered a case against the three staffers, including the Officer on Special Duty, for allegedly stopping the complainant from leaving the Raj Bhavan premises by wrongfully restraining her on May 2, after the alleged molestation incident.

The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for June 10 by Justice Amrita Sinha.

The aforementioned female employee filed a complaint on May 2 in Kolkata’s Hare Street police station alleging that she was sexually harassed by Mr. Bose.

Following the complaints, the Governor issued an order banning the entry of the police and the Minister of State for Finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya, into the Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Bose, a former bureaucrat, was appointed Governor in November 2023. Article 361 of the Constitution grants immunity to the Governor against any criminal proceedings.

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.