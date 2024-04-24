GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Calcutta High Court asks ED, CBI to file progress reports on primary school jobs case

Justice Amrita Sinha directed both the agencies, which are investigating the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process and the money trail on orders of the court, to present their progress reports at the next hearing on June 12.

April 24, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Calcutta High Court. File

Calcutta High Court. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI to submit updated reports on their ongoing investigation into a purported primary school jobs scam in West Bengal, focusing on the recruitment of primary teachers who passed a Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014.

The ED provided a forensic report on the voice sample of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, an alleged employee of Leaps and Bounds, a company reportedly linked to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was one of its directors for a limited period of time.

Deputy solicitor general Dhiraj Trivedi, representing the agencies, highlighted the confiscation of properties valued at ₹134.96 crore in connection with the case so far.

Bengal Government moves SC against HC order cancelling appointment of over 25,700 teachers

He said both the agencies are working in tandem and taking steps to conclude the investigation.

Justice Sinha noted that the ED report only stated that the forensic report of Mr. Bhadra's voice sample was in favour of the prosecution, without elaborating.

The court asked Mr. Trivedi whether it had found any money trail in the case.

The ED counsel submitted that substantial progress has been made in the investigation.

