GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Calcutta HC to hear West Bengal Governor's plea for interim order in defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee on July 15

Governor Ananda Bose had filed a defamation case against CM Mamata Banerjee on June 28, a day after she claimed that women complained to her that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan.

Published - July 10, 2024 02:44 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A view of the Calcutta High Court. File

A view of the Calcutta High Court. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Calcutta High Court will hear on July 15 an application for interim order by West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose in a defamation suit filed by him against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and some other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

The Governor had filed a defamation case against Ms. Banerjee on June 28, a day after she claimed that women complained to her that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan. Justice Krishna Rao on July 10 granted leave for the defamation plaint to be registered before his court.

Raj Bhavan employee accuses West Bengal Governor of sexual harassment

He directed that Mr. Bose's application for an interim order, for a direction upon Ms. Banerjee and the others not to make any further comment on the issue under contention, will be taken up for hearing on Monday.

Justice Rao also directed Mr. Bose's lawyer to serve copies of the application to the defendants in the suit in the meantime.

During an administrative meeting in the State Secretariat, Ms. Banerjee had on June 27 said "women have informed me that they are afraid of visiting the Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there".

Following her remarks, the Governor had said it was expected of public representatives not to create "erroneous and slanderous impressions".

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had made an allegation of molestation against Mr. Bose, following which the Kolkata Police started an inquiry. Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a Governor during his/her term in office.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.