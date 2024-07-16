Calcutta High Court restrains Mamata Banerjee from making ‘defamatory statements’ against Governor Ananda Bose

The Calcutta High Court on July 16 restrained West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and three others from making any “defamatory or incorrect statement” against Governor CV Ananda Bose.

In an interim order, Justice Krishna Rao said the matter will be heard again on August 14.

Bose welcomes order

Mr. Bose welcomed the order saying that he would pray to the almighty to throw light on Ms. Banerjee’s path.

“Truth will triumph. I pray to God to throw light on the path of Mamata Banerjee. This is a God-sent for me. I would like to dedicate myself to the service of the people of Bengal,” he told PTI.

Mr. Bose had filed a defamation suit against Ms. Banerjee, newly-elected Trinamool MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar and party leader Kunal Ghosh.

Speaking on the imbroglio over oath-taking of the MLAs, Ms. Banerjee had made certain comments, over which the Governor moved the defamation suit before the High Court.

He also prayed for an interim order restraining them from making any further comment in connection with alleged incidents at Raj Bhavan.

A row had triggered over the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of two newly elected Trinamool MLAs last month, as they wanted to be taken oath in the Assembly, while the Governor was in favour of holding it in Raj Bhavan.

Justice Krishna Rao restrained Banerjee and the three others from “making any defamatory or incorrect statement against the plaintiff (Bose) by way of publication and on social platforms till August 14, 2024”. The court directed Ms. Banerjee and the three others to file their affidavit in opposition within two weeks and reply by Mr. Bose to these within one week thereafter.

Justice Rao directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing on August 14 again.

Ms. Banerjee’s lawyer Sanjay Basu said in a statement that the order of the court will be challenged before a higher bench.

Hearing for the prayer for interim order was concluded on Monday and the order was reserved by the court.

“If at this stage, an interim order is not granted it would give the free hands to the defendants to continue making defamatory statements against the plaintiff and continue to tarnish the reputation of the plaintiff,” Justice Rao observed in the order.

The Governor being a Constitutional Authority “cannot meet the personal attacks being made by the defendants against him by taking the benefit of social media platform.

“The defendants had the knowledge that the criminal complaint initiated against the plaintiff (Bose) is pending before the Court of law,” the court observed.

Her counsel told the court on July 15 that she stood by her statement as it involved public interest.

