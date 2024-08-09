Buddhadeb’s contribution to culture huge, he gave Kolkata its first multiplex: ex-aide

Lauding the contribution of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in the field of culture, the Polit Bureau of Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that the late leader had made “significant contribution to the development of cultural institutions and sustaining progressive cultural values”. “His passion was literature. He was a poet, playwright and writer. He translated many international literary works into Bengali,” the Polit Bureau said yesterday.

Bhattacharjee passed away on Thursday at the age of 80 and on Friday, his body was donated to Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital after party workers and people paid last respects to him at the State CPI(M) headquarters on Alimuddin Street and office of the party’s youth wing.

Long-time aide and confidential assistant of the former Chief Minister Jaydeep Mukherjee said that while much is known about Bhattacharjee’s political legacy, his contribution to culture is immense. Mr. Mukherjee, who was associated with the late leader from 2003 to 2011, told The Hindu that it was because of Bhattacharjee that Kolkata had its first multiplex in the form of Nandan in the early 1990s.

“It was difficult to conceive the idea of a cultural centre at that time. Nandan was the first multiplex to have come up in Kolkata. Not only Kolkata, Buddha babu set up cultural complexes in districts across West Bengal,” Mr. Mukherjee said. The former aide said not only cultural centres but book fairs and theatre festivals were organised in different districts and even subdivision level.

One of contributions of Bhattacharjee was organising the Kolkata Film Festival, which is now in its 30th edition. “Buddha babu would watch about 100 to 150 films and give his recommendations. He was fond of good cinema and loved good literature,” Mr. Mukherjee said. He added that on several occasions, the former Chief Minister would get books from abroad before they were available in Kolkata.

Recounting the tumultuous years of the last Left Front government (2006-11), Mr. Mukherjee said that even in difficult circumstances, the former Chief Minister took responsibility for everything. “He was a true leader and took responsibility for everything,” he said.