Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, veteran Communist leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister, passes away

Updated - August 08, 2024 11:24 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 10:41 am IST

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away today at his residence in Kolkata, CPI(M) State secretary Mohd Salim said

The Hindu Bureau

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Chief Minister of West Bengal. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran Communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away on Thursday (August 8, 2024) at his residence in Kolkata. He was 80 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

“Buddhadeb Bhattachrjee passed away today morning. He suddenly fell ill today. Doctors came, but couldn’t do much. The body will be preserved today. Final rites will be performed tomorrow [August 9]. He had donated his body, so accordingly, it will be handed over to a medical college,” CPI(M) State secretary Mohd Salim said.

Mr. Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000-2011. He has been unwell for the past few years. A member of CPI(M) Polit Bureau, he stepped down from the party’s highest decision-making body, and central committee in 2015.

Since 2016, he has been confined to his small apartment on Palm Avenue due to his deteriorating health and fading eyesight. He stepped down from the party’s Central Committee and Polit Bureau in early 2018 and from CPI(M) State committee in March that year owing to his health issues. The party was taking care of his medical expenses. 

Along with failing eyesight, Mr. Bhattacharjee is suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and has been away from public life for some time. In September 2019, he was admitted to the hospital with breathing problems and his health improved after medical intervention.

In 2022, when the NDA government announced Padma Bhushan award to him, he refused it. “I know nothing about this award. No one has told me anything about it. If they have decided to offer Padma Bhushan to me, I refuse to accept it.,” Mr. Bhattacharjee had said through a statement. 

