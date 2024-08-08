Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (1944-2024)

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away on August 8, 2024 in Kolkata. He was 80.

Born in 1944 in north Kolkata and graduated in Bengali (Hons) from the city’s reputed Presidency College (now Presidency University), Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was associated with the Communist movement at a young age and was the Chief Minister of the State from 2000-2011.

His regime was marked by a push for industrialisation as well as violent protests against forcible land acquisition.

A quintessential Bhadralok, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was always dressed in a white dhoti and kurta and had a keen interest in literature and cinema.

A young Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Communist veterans Harkishan Singh Surjeet, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and Jyoti Basu at a Polit Bureau meeting in New Delhi on May 17, 2001.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee with Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he was the Prime Minister.

In this October 2002 picture, West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is seen with cricketer Sourav Ganguly at the inauguration of a State Government housing complex named after Saurav, in Kolkata.

The then Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina with Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee after paying floral tributes to former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist veteran leader Jyoti Basu, at the State Assembly, in Kolkata on January 19, 2010.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee with M. Karunanidhi at the latter’s residence in Chennai on August 13, 2006. Both of them were Chief Ministers then.

West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacherjee felicitates legendary singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Manna Dey at an event organised in Kolkata on January 21, 2008 by the Association of Professional Performing Singers, West Bengal, supported by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Bengal Shelter.

Lord Swaraj Paul Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at Writers' Buildings in Kolkata on April 8, 2008.

The then West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi flanked by Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (right), and Mamata Bannerjee at a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on September 7, 2008. The State Government and Trinamool Congress came to a consensus on the controversial farmland acquisition issue for the Tata Motors car project at Singur. The issue was one of the reasons behind Left Front’s loss in West Bengal.

The then Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at Jyoti Basu’s funeral in Kolkata on January 19, 2010.

Buddhadeb Bhattacherjee addresses a massive rally in Kolkata on February 13, 2011 at the launch of the Left Front campaign for the upcoming elections to the State Assembly.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee paying tributes to Gabriel Garcia Marquez, one of the greatest authors in Kolkata, on May 14, 2014.

Lal Salam: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee offering his last respects to CPI(M) leader Benoy Konar at State's Party headquarters in Kolkata on September 15, 2014.

The then Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee during a campaign rally for Congress-Left candidate Deepa Dasmunshi in Kolkata for the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.

In this July 2023 picture, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee being discharged from a city hospital after underging treatment for 11 days.