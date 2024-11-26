BSF seizes narcotics worth over ₹6 crores near Bangladesh border in West Bengal

Border Security Force officials on Sunday (November 24, 2024) seized nearly 70,000 illegal ‘Yaba tablets’ worth over ₹6 crore near the India-Bangladesh border in Ghojadanga in North 24 Parganas.

Yaba tablets are a form of narcotic drugs constituting methamphetamine and caffeine, usually sold in the form of cheap red or pink pills. These pills, considered a menace in Bangladesh, are reportedly trafficked into West Bengal through its porous Bangladesh border.

According to officials of the BSF of the South Bengal Frontier, troops of the Border Outpost (BOP) of Ghojadanga seized a consignment of 69,347 Yaba tablets valued at ₹6,93,47,000 and foiled a major smuggling operation near the India-Bangladesh border.

The drugs were found in a mysterious backpack left at a parking lot in the BOP Ghojadanga jurisdiction on November 23, after the BSF received intelligence about a concealed stash of contraband at the spot. In the backpack, officials found five large packets wrapped in brown tape, containing 350 smaller packets of Yaba tablets.

The BSF then handed over the seized contraband to the Customs department at Ghojadanga for further investigation and action.

Earlier in 2019 and 2020, there were reports of a spike in the seizure of narcotics like Yaba tablets and cough syrup Phensydl by the BSF’s South Bengal Frontier along the same India-Bangladesh border. The BSF seized over 42,023 Yaba tablets along the border in 2019, and around 10,000 tablets in the first 24 days of January 2020.

The BSF’s South Bengal Frontier guards 913 km of the India-Bangladesh border from the Sunderbans in the south of the State to Malda district in the north. The riverine nature of this border also makes it one of the most porous, and prone to smuggling of cattle and narcotics.