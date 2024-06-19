Both trains were on same track, gateman told station: CRS probe on Bengal accident

The inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) into the June 17 accident involving the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train began on Wednesday with 10 persons, including the loco-pilot and assistant loco pilot of the express train, recording their statements.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, Surendra Kumar, said the statements of gatemen, pointsmen and porters of the Rangapani station were also recorded. The inquiry has found that a gateman had informed the Rangapani railway station about a goods train running on the same track on which Kanchanjunga Express had left a little while ago. Mr. Kumar said the CRS is investigating if the information was received by officials at the station.

The accident took place between Rangapani and Chatterhat stations at 8.55 a.m. in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district. Mr. Kumar said the automated signalling system between the stations was not working on the morning of the incident. He said the system was introduced in the region a year ago. Instead, manual memos were issued by the station master of Rangpani station to both the trains — 15 minutes apart between 8.20 a.m. (express train) and 8.35 a.m. (goods train) — permitting them to cross the red signal.

The inquiry, being conducted by Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg, is likely to continue for the next few days and statements of railway personnel and eye-witnesses will be recorded.

In a related development, Government Railway Police (GRP) started an independent investigation into the accident. An FIR was registered at the Siliguri GRP on the basis of a complaint filed by Chaitali Majumdar, a passenger of the Kanchanjunga Express.

“The accident happened due to rush and negligent conduct from the end of Loco Pilot and Co- Loco pilot of the goods train. Accordingly started NJP GRPS Case no. 48/24 Dated. 17.06.2024 U/S. 279/337 /338/427/304 (Part II) IPC, and 3 PDPP Act r/w 153/154 Indian Railway Act,” the FIR by GRP said.

Ms. Majumdar, however, said that she never approached the police. She told reporters that the police had made her sign on a blank paper.

Also, on Wednesday, the tenth person to die in the accident was identified at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and the body was handed over to the family members.

