ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb explosion kills teenager in Bengal

May 06, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Kolkata

The incident occurred on May 6 at Pandua in Hooghly district near a pond where a group of boys were playing

PTI

A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a bomb explosion in West Bengal's Hooghly district on May 6, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at Pandua in Hooghly district near a pond where a group of boys were playing.

Police said the boy succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Pandua while two other injured persons were transferred to a healthcare facility in Chinsurah for better treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

An investigation has started, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Local BJP MP Locket Chatterjee accused the TMC of being involved in the blast.

She claimed it is the politics of fear-mongering of the ruling party of West Bengal ahead of senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's campaign in Pandua.

Mr. Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary and considered number two in the party, will hold a public meeting later in the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

West Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US