Body of girl found in Krishnanagar town of West Bengal

The body of a young woman, with the face burnt, was found near the office of the Superintendent of Police at Krishnanagar town in Nadia district of West Bengal on Wednesday (October 16, 2024)

ADVERTISEMENT

The family members of the victim, said to be a Class 12 student, alleged that she was raped and murdered by her partner and others, who also poured acid on the body.

The police have arrested the partner and launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family said the woman had gone out with her partner on Tuesday evening and did not return home. Efforts to contact her turned futile, they said.

Local people erupted in protests over the incident and raised questions about women’s safety. Members of the Opposition Congress and the Left Front also staged protests outside the Kotwali police station, demanding that the post-mortem examination be conducted in the presence of a magistrate.

Body found in Purulia river bed

The body of an unidentified woman was found buried in the Kumari river bed in Purulia district on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

People who had gone to the river in the morning discovered the body and alerted the Barabazar police station. The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination at the Deben Mahata Government Medical College and Hospital in Purulia.

Mamata must resign: BJP MP

Condemning the incidents, BJP Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a social media post, he said, “On the day of Lakshmi Puja, Bengal witnesses the horrific murders of two young women... A CM who can’t protect women has no right to stay in power. She must Resign now!”

The State has been on the boil since the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty told The Hindu that even after the Abhaya incident and protests nothing had changed in the State. “Mamata Banerjee uses the slogan ‘Bengal wants her daughter’ (referring to her election slogan), but what Bengal actually wants is their daughter’s safety, but she has failed to provide that. There is no rule of law in Bengal,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.