BJP’s Mithun Chakraborty hits out at TMC’s Humayun Kabir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor Mithun Chakraborty has stirred up a row after he threatened Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir, although he did not name Mr. Kabir. The comments were made on Sunday at a public meeting in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the Minister’s recent visit to West Bengal.

The BJP leader was felicitated at the event by Mr. Shah. “A leader says there are 70% Muslims, 30% Hindus, and they will cut them and throw in the Bhagirathi river... I thought Chief Minister will say something. But she didn’t. So, I will say. There will come a day when I will chop you up and not throw you in Bhagirathi but will cut you up and bury you in your own soil,” Mr. Chakraborty went on to say in his speech.

Mr. Kabir had made a controversial and threatening comment himself at a Lok Sabha election rally earlier in the year. “I will show you reality, and if I cannot throw you in the Bhagirathi water within two hours, then I will leave politics. You are 30% but we are 70%. If you think you can demolish mosques and Muslims will sit back and relax, then you are mistaken,” he had said.

Mr. Chakraborty, speaking at the event conducted by the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre here, further went on to say that the BJP would take any measures needed to win the 2026 Assembly election in West Bengal. “In the last election, I had little food and campaigned for 37 days, but the results made me sad. If you promise to get one crore members, then I also promise we will get the masnad (throne) in 2026. We will do anything for it. I am saying this in front of the Home Minister,” he said.

The actor was heard making similar comments in the 2021 Assembly election. Mr. Chakraborty, one of the BJP’s star campaigners, is often heard repeating dialogues from his films, including ‘Ek chobole chobi’ (death in one strike).

Mr. Kabir reacted to Mr. Chakraborty’s remarks. “At the age of 73, you won’t be able to bury Humayun Kabir, and your dream to sit on West Bengal’s throne in 2026 will also not be successful. You have to take birth one more time to get the Chief Minister’s throne in Bengal,” Mr. Kabir said.

