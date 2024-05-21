BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay sends reply to EC show-cause notice over 'undignified' remark on Mamata

Former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP's candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay on May 20 sent his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the EC for his "undignified" remark against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The poll panel acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Mr. Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Ms. Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

"We have received his (Gangopadhyay's) reply today and forwarded it to the Delhi office," the official told PTI.

The Election Commission had sought a response from Mr. Gangopadhyay by 5 p.m. on May 20.

Senior officials of the Election Commission would take a call after going through the former judge's reply to the show-cause notice, he said.

The BJP has fielded Mr. Gangopadhyay from the Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.

In its notice, the EC said Mr. Gangopadhyay's comment has been found to be "beyond dignity in every sense of term" and "in bad taste", and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.

Mr. Gangopadhyay was the fourth politician in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to have been served a notice for undignified remarks against women.

BJP's senior leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress' Supriya Shrinate were censured by the poll body after being served notices for their remarks against Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.