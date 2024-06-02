BJP worker killed in West Bengal post-poll violence

A BJP worker was killed by a group of men in West Bengal’s Nadia district in post-poll violence, with the saffron party pointing fingers at the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The TMC, however, claimed that the killing was a fallout of a family feud.

Police sources said the incident happened at Kaliganj in the northern part of the district when BJP worker, Hafijur Sheikh, was playing carrom with others on Saturday night.

It is alleged that 10-12 people came on motorbikes and first shot Sheikh and then hacked him, killing him on the spot.

Local people demonstrated for over two hours and did not allow the police to lift the body. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

The BJP’s Uttar Nadia unit president Arjun Biswas alleged that TMC goons killed the party worker.

District TMC leader Rukbanur Rahman, however, blamed family feud behind the murder and the Trinamool Congress has no role in it.

Family members of the deceased demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.