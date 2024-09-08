GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP politicising Kolkata rape incident by seeking Mamata's resignation: Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrugan Sinha pointed out that "nobody demanded the Prime Minister's resignation" when ghastly incidents were reported from places where the saffron party was in power

Published - September 08, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Patna

PTI
TMC leader Shatrugan Sinha. File.

TMC leader Shatrugan Sinha. File. | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday (September 8, 2024) accused the BJP of "politicising" the horrific rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata by demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The actor-turned-politician, who had quit the BJP five years ago, pointed out that "nobody demanded the Prime Minister's resignation" when ghastly incidents were reported from places where the saffron party was in power.

"There can be no doubt that the incident was deplorable. The government of West Bengal has, therefore, brought the stringent Aparajita Bill. It is an exemplary anti-rape law which, we hope, would get the nod from the governor soon and would inspire other states to take similar measures," the Asansol MP told reporters here.

However, Mr. Sinha, whose party is headed by Ms. Banerjee, was also of the view that "it is inappropriate to demand the resignation of the chief minister over such an incident".

"Nobody asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quit when serious sexual crimes were reported from Manipur, Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, and Kathua in Jammu," he said.

The former Union minister was in his home town, which he had represented twice in Lok Sabha as BJP MP, to inaugurate a 'mobile clinic' which would be run by AICT Global, a charitable organisation.

Recalling his days in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration, he said, "I held the health portfolio. I take pride in the fact that the in-principle approval for AIIMS, Patna was given during my tenure. Today, I feel glad to see the hospital flourish."

