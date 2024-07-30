BJP moves no-confidence motion against West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee

Kolkata

West Bengal BJP MLAs on July 30 moved a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. Their letter addressed to the Principal Secretary stated, “this House regretfully disapproves of the conduct of Shri Biman Banerjee and resolves that he be removed from the office.”

The letter was submitted under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari to Principal Secretary Sukumar Ray. About 50 BJP MLAs signed the letter. Some of the signatories were Agnimitra Paul, Sikha Chatterjee, Anup Kumar Saha, Subrata Mitra and Satyendra Nath Ray.

The no-confidence motion said the Speaker was “arbitrarily disallowing all types of adjournment motions intending to discuss issues of public importance and problems concerning the people of the State.”

The letter also accused Mr. Banerjee of “encouraging the members of the ruling party to bring privilege motions against the Opposition members whenever the role of the Speaker is criticised.” The BJP leaders’ complaints also included Mr. Banerjee’s “failing to apply an unbiased mind to the deliberations of the House and depriving Opposition members of the opportunity to effectively ventilate the grievance of the people.”

Mr. Adhikari said, “We want our no-confidence motion discussed in the remaining few days of the current Assembly session.” He pointed out that last year they had filed another such motion to the Principal Secretary, but it was rejected. He claimed that Mr. Banerjee “does not follow the Constitution.”

‘Many rules’

Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said, “No-confidence motion can be brought by anyone, but that has many rules. This Assembly session will only be held till August 5. So, it is doubtful if the Opposition will get time to present their no-confidence motion at the Assembly during these last few days.”

Notably, on Tuesday, the Assembly proceedings were halted to commemorate the demise of former West Bengal Minister and Revolutionary Socialist Party leader Biswanath Choudhury.