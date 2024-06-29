BJP demands CBI probe into alleged assault of minority woman leader in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul on June 29 demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged assault of a female leader of the BJP’s Minority Morcha in post-poll violence in the State. She said a team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) will arrive at Cooch Behar later in the day to assess the situation.

“There is no respect or safety for women in West Bengal, despite Mamata Banerjee being a woman Chief Minister,” Ms. Paul claimed on Saturday, while staging a protest in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police in Cooch Behar against the alleged incident. “When the same incident took place in Manipur, she sent a team to look into the matter and criticised the Central government. But when it happens in West Bengal, no team is sent by the Chief Minister.”

The Asansol South MLA also claimed that under the Trinamool Congress government, it is a “sin” to support the Opposition parties. “When our sister, who hails from the same minority community as the Chief Minister’s vote-bank, supports BJP, Trinamool workers threaten and jeopardise her safety,” Ms. Paul remarked. She alleged that the woman was stripped naked, beaten and paraded on the streets by ruling party workers.

Seven-member panel

Earlier, West Bengal BJP president Sukanata Majumdar constituted a seven-member team led by Ms. Paul to inquire into the incident. Besides, Mr. Majumdar also called the victim over phone on Saturday, asking her about her condition and assuring her that if needed, she would be brought to Kolkata for treatment. Currently, she is being treated at MJN Medical College in Cooch Behar.

At the protest site in Cooch Behar, Ms. Paul said the police have falsely claimed that the alleged victim’s clothes had accidentally slipped off amid pushing and shoving. “We do not trust the police. They are claiming the incident was a case of family dispute,” she asked.

On Friday, police officials said a case had been registered on the alleged incident and three accused have also been arrested in that regard. Earlier, Trinamool leaders had dismissed accusations made by the BJP regarding the assault of the minority leader and claimed that it was a result of a family dispute.

