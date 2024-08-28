ADVERTISEMENT

BJP claims two of its workers shot at West Bengal’s Bhatpara

Updated - August 28, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 12:33 pm IST - Barasat

Police, however, claimed that the two men were beaten up by some people outside Anglo-India Jute Mill

PTI

A bullet pierces the windscreen of a BJP leader’s car during the party’s 12-hour general strike in West Bengal, at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, on August 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Opposition BJP in West Bengal on Wednesday morning (August 28, 2024) alleged that two of its workers were shot at in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police, however, claimed that the two men were beaten up by some people outside Anglo-India Jute Mill. “The injured persons were taken to the Bhatpara State General Hospital for treatment,” they said.

Also Read West Bengal Bandh LIVE updates

Former BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that miscreants owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) fired the shots. The ruling party rejected the allegation.

The incident happened amid the Statewide 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP to protest the police action on participants of 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday (August 27, 2024.)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read : Nabanna march highlights

The march to State Secretariat Nabanna in Howrah was organised by the newly-formed students' group Chatra Samaj, demanding the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US