GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP claims two of its workers shot at West Bengal’s Bhatpara

Police, however, claimed that the two men were beaten up by some people outside Anglo-India Jute Mill

Updated - August 28, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 12:33 pm IST - Barasat

PTI
A bullet pierces the windscreen of a BJP leader’s car during the party’s 12-hour general strike in West Bengal, at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, on August 28, 2024.

A bullet pierces the windscreen of a BJP leader’s car during the party’s 12-hour general strike in West Bengal, at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, on August 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Opposition BJP in West Bengal on Wednesday morning (August 28, 2024) alleged that two of its workers were shot at in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district.

Police, however, claimed that the two men were beaten up by some people outside Anglo-India Jute Mill. “The injured persons were taken to the Bhatpara State General Hospital for treatment,” they said.

Also Read West Bengal Bandh LIVE updates

Former BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that miscreants owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) fired the shots. The ruling party rejected the allegation.

The incident happened amid the Statewide 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP to protest the police action on participants of 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday (August 27, 2024.)

Also Read : Nabanna march highlights

The march to State Secretariat Nabanna in Howrah was organised by the newly-formed students' group Chatra Samaj, demanding the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / murder / crime / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.