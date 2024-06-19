BJP central team’s visit to West Bengal brings factionalism within the party’s State unit to the fore

The visit of a team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to assess the situation pertaining to post-poll violence in West Bengal has brought to fore the differences in the party’s rank and file, particularly when the party is trying to reconcile with the setback it faced in the Lok Sabha election in the State.

On Tuesday, the central team faced protests from its own party workers, who claimed that members of the team did not visit the homes of people affected by post-poll violence. Several women supporters of the BJP in the Amtala area in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency had surrounded the vehicle of BJP MP Biplab Deb, who was heading the four-member BJP team. The women supporters had pleaded that the team members should visit their homes. For several minutes, the women did not allow the vehicle of the central team to move forward, insisting that team members should not leave without meeting them.

On Wednesday, BJP State president Sukanta Majumdar issued a show cause notice to Diamond Harbour BJP candidate Abhijit Das for allegedly inciting the party’s supporters against the central team.

Mr. Das, who contested against Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Abhishek Banerjee and lost by a margin of about seven lakh votes, said that he was being targeted because he has filed an election petition in the Calcutta High Court challenging his defeat.

The BJP’s central team members included Ravi Shankar Prasad, Brij Lal, and Kavita Patidar, along with Mr. Deb. The four-member team had visited various areas in the State, including Sandeshkhali, to take stock and meet people affected by post poll violence.

The team members also visited Sandeshkhali and met with victims of post poll violence. “There is no law and order in West Bengal. This is what the team has gathered after visiting various places in the State during the last three days,” Mr. Lal said.

While the decision of the BJP leadership to send the team was meant to highlight the problems faced by BJP workers, instead, the protests brought factionalism in the West Bengal BJP to the fore.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the TMC won 29 of the 42 parliamentary seats in the State, whereas the BJP was reduced to 12 seats.

Rally outside Raj Bhavan

In another development, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s lawyer to suggest an alternative location to stage a demonstration on alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. The BJP leader had approached the court initially, seeking to hold protests outside Raj Bhavan.

Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta High Court asked Mr. Adhikari’s lawyer to propose an alternative location by the next hearing date on June 21. The counsel of Mr. Adhikari said that Kolkata Police had denied permission to hold a rally outside Raj Bhavan. It is interesting to note that the TMC’s Mr. Banerjee had held a protest outside Raj Bhavan against alleged withholding of West Bengal’s Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) dues by the Centre.

Last week, the Kolkata Police had not allowed BJP supporters, who were allegedly victims of post-poll violence, to meet Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on grounds that there were prohibitory orders outside Raj Bhavan. Later, BJP supporters met the Governor with Mr. Adhikari.

