Bill for capital punishment for rapists to be passed in West Bengal assembly, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that a State Assembly session will be called next week and a Bill would be passed to ensure capital punishment for those accused of rape.

Ms. Banerjee added that the Bill would be sent to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, but she is convinced that it would not be passed by him.

Her statement comes as protests continue in the State over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

“Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he doesn’t pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time,” says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ms. Banerjee was addressing an event on the foundation day of the student wing of her party, Trinamool Congress.

She praised the efforts of the State police in confronting protesters that marched to the State Secretariat on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

“I salute the police for their role yesterday. They had given their blood but did not yield a dead body to the BJP conspiracy,” she said.

“They don’t want the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. In Assam, the accused was killed in encounter,“ she added.

Ms. Banerjee said that her government wants to give capital punishment within seven days for those accused of rape, with cases tried in fast track court.

“The Governor will not give consent to the Bill, I know. Our women will sit there hours in protest demanding the passage of the Bill,” she said.