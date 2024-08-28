GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bill for capital punishment for rapists to be passed in West Bengal assembly, says Mamata Banerjee

“The Governor will not give consent to the Bill, I know. Our women will sit there hours in protest demanding the passage of the Bill,” she said.

Published - August 28, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
File picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Governor C.V. Ananda Bose

File picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Governor C.V. Ananda Bose | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that a State Assembly session will be called next week and a Bill would be passed to ensure capital punishment for those accused of rape.

Ms. Banerjee added that the Bill would be sent to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, but she is convinced that it would not be passed by him.

ALSO READ: Government-Governor rift in West Bengal 

Her statement comes as protests continue in the State over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

“Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he doesn’t pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time,” says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal failed to implement Centre's schemes to deal with crimes against women: WCD minister

Ms. Banerjee was addressing an event on the foundation day of the student wing of her party, Trinamool Congress.

She praised the efforts of the State police in confronting protesters that marched to the State Secretariat on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

“I salute the police for their role yesterday. They had given their blood but did not yield a dead body to the BJP conspiracy,” she said.

“They don’t want the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. In Assam, the accused was killed in encounter,“ she added.

BJP claims two of its workers shot at West Bengal’s Bhatpara

Ms. Banerjee said that her government wants to give capital punishment within seven days for those accused of rape, with cases tried in fast track court.

“The Governor will not give consent to the Bill, I know. Our women will sit there hours in protest demanding the passage of the Bill,” she said.

Related Topics

West Bengal / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.