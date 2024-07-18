Between exclusion and appeasement: The crisis of Muslim vote bank politics in West Bengal

The statement by the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should stop using the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas‘ and do away with the party’s Minority Morcha in the State as Muslims had not voted for the party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election has triggered a fresh debate on ‘Muslim politics’ in West Bengal.

The remark from a key politician of the State, who has decades of experience, not only drew criticism from the Opposition but also embarrassed the State BJP leadership, which was quick to say that the party believes in the slogan of ’Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas‘ even if Muslims did not vote for the party.

Mr. Adhikari went on to say that he would no longer use the term “nationalist Muslims”, adding that the party was with those who “are with us”.

The remark might reflect the BJP leader’s disappointment over the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha election, but it also indicates a deep malaise in West Bengal politics in which Muslims have been treated only as a vote bank.

The BJP’s approach to politics in the State has centred around the exclusion of Muslims and polarisation of Hindus. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and the subsequent Rules published earlier this year before the Lok Sabha election, as well as claims that the CAA would be followed by a National Register of Citizens (NRC) as seen in Assam, created panic among Muslims.

The BJP has failed to engage with Muslims in West Bengal, neither giving members of the community tickets nor inducting Muslim leaders in key party positions. Even during the Lok Sabha election, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised issues of illegal infiltration, targeting the community, and said the entire country was concerned that the demography of the border areas of West Bengal was changing.

Mr. Adhikari’s claims that the community has not supported the party fall flat because the BJP has not done any political ground work to woo this minority.

Interestingly, in the Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha seat, where the majority of the electorate comprises Muslims, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came third, after the Congress and the BJP. Congress candidate Isha Khan Chowdhury won the seat by a margin of about 1.28 lakh votes. The results indicate that even in a polarised atmosphere, Muslims have voted for candidates of parties other than the TMC.

According to the 2011 Census, Muslims comprise 27.01% population of West Bengal, and they have been firmly behind the Trinamool Congress since 2011, when the party first came to power. However, despite the TMC being in power for the past 13 years, Muslims remain the most economically backward community of the State.

There has only been a nominal increase in Muslims in government jobs under the TMC’s rule when compared with the earlier Left Front regime, and the lack of proportional representation for Muslims in the State’s Council of Ministers as well as in the West Bengal Assembly continues to haunt the Trinamool Congress government.

Districts in West Bengal with a high Muslim population not only lag in human development indicators but have higher migration of workers.

While releasing a report titled ‘Living Reality of Muslims in West Bengal’ in 2016, Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen had said Muslims ”constitute a very large proportion of the poor in the State”.

A couple of weeks ago, State Minister Firhad Hakim courted controversy at a religious gathering by saying that those not born Muslim were unfortunate and the message of the religion should be spread among non- Muslims.

Mr. Hakim, perhaps the only representative of the Muslim community to have a key portfolio in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet, was heard congratulating the organisers of the event for assembling a large gathering of Muslims, thereby alluding to the political clout the community has.

On the other hand, in the past, the Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has referred to a neighbourhood in the city as “mini Pakistan”.

The remarks made by Mr. Adhikari and Mr. Hakim are the two extremes in West Bengal politics, and political parties in search of their vote banks have been relying on these extremes for decades.

Occasional studies and reports such as that of the Sachar Committee have shed light on the larger social and economic realities of Muslims in West Bengal, but politicians across parties fixated on the outcomes of electoral battles continue to turn a blind eye to the pressing concerns of the community.

