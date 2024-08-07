Bengal’s college admission portal widening digital divide, say students from rural areas

With its slick and minimalist design, the West Bengal government’s common portal for undergraduate admissions may have been a boon for urban students who have typed in their applications from the comfort of home, but applicants from the rural areas, where the digital infrastructure is skeletal, said the portal has widened the digital divide between students.

The portal has been developed for applying to 16 universities, 461 colleges and 7,217 undergraduate courses across the State. The system has worked without any major glitches till now, said West Bengal State Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) vice-chairman Ashutosh Ghosh.

But The Hindu spoke to students from rural areas, where internet is patchy, and they highlighted a plethora of problems.

Sourav Shaw, an 18-year-old college aspirant from Bakrahat, a rural area outside Kolkata, said, “I applied to colleges from a cyber cafe. No matter how much I tried, I could not do it from my phone. The cyber cafe took extra money to get the work done,” he said.

Contrastingly, Megha Mitra, an 18-year-old from the city, had a smooth experience. “I got all the information from news channels and newspapers. Then our schools helped, friends got together to help each other. It was a hassle-free process to fill up forms through the portal,” she said.

Mr. Shaw said every time he needs an update about the admission process, he has to cycle 30 minutes through paddy fields and approach the internet cafe. He does not have a laptop or access to a stable internet connection in his village. He said an applicant like him is “at the mercy” of the cyber cafe owner. “Even if he enters wrong information on the portal, we hardly have any way to check it. The cafe owner said once I get admission in one college, I cannot redo my application,” Mr. Shaw said.

But Mr. Ghosh said the applicant’s fear is unfounded. “From August 8, we are doing a second round of application and admission, and we will allow all students to take part and choose other colleges and courses if they have not gotten their preferred choice in the first round,” he said. He assured that vacant seats at government colleges will be open for all aspirants in the second round.

Mr. Ghosh said WBSCHE has received “a few complaints of cyber cafes messing up the student applications”. “They only care about getting the commission and do not verify information. Many rural students are not feeling confident to fill up the forms on their own. We hope to make the process seamless for all candidates next year,” he said.

Before this academic year, admission was done both online and offline. In the offline mode, colleges distributed forms. While students had to visit each institution to gather information, colleges had their own help desks and student volunteers to help out the new and anxious students.

Subhronil Som, principal of Bhairab Ganguly College, Kolkata, who has advocated the digital admission process in West Bengal colleges, said students “who have followed the guidelines have had no problems”.

“The portal has helped in unnecessary seat-blocking. We have made small reels on our social media page to raise awareness about the process,” he said. But he agreed that applicants in rural and suburban areas encountered glitches. “There is a chance to make a fresh attempt from August 8-17. We also have Bangla Sahayata Kendra at multiple locations to help students with the process free-of-cost,” Mr. Som said.

However, a student from a village in South 24 Parganas said there has been no “information of government helplines and centres”. “I got admission into a college very far away from my home. This was my fourth preference. The cyber cafe owner followed a wrong preference order while filling up my form. I am scared I will lose my preferred course seat this year,” he said.

Mr. Ghosh said glitches will be resolved in the next academic year and the centralised portal will be an “example for other states”.

