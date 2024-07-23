ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal Speaker administers oath to four Trinamool MLAs, Mamata targets Governor

Published - July 23, 2024 07:23 pm IST - Kolkata

The four MLAs were sworn in at a time when Raj Bhawan had expressed reservations against a similar process in which two other MLAs had been administered oath and threatened to impose fine

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

Newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs in by-election (L-R) Madhuparna Thakur, Krishna Kalyani, Mukut Moni Adhikari and Supti Pande flash victory sign after taking oath at West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata on July 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst the ongoing tussle between West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and the State government, Speaker Biman Banerjee on July 23 administered the oath of office, to four newly elected MLAs of the Trinamool Congress.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was present in the Legislative Assembly during the oath-taking, criticised Mr. Bose and accused him of “creating hurdles” in the functioning of the House.

“Why didn’t the Governor come to the Assembly to administer the oath of the four MLAs? He was instead delaying the matter. The Governor should act as per law,” she said.

Mr. Biman Banerjee said that oath was administered to the MLAs as per laid down procedure and added he has informed the President about the recent developments.

The four newly sworn-in MLAs are Supti Pandey from Maniktala, Madhuparna Thakur from Bagda, Krishna Kalyani of Raiganj, and Mukut Mani Adhikari of Ranaghat Dakshin.

The Raj Bhavan had expressed reservations after two MLAs, Rayat Hossain Sarkar and Sayantika Banerjee, were administered the oath of office during a Special Session of the House by the Speaker on July 5. According to the Raj Bhavan, the Governor had assigned the task of administering oath to the two MLAs to the Deputy Speaker. The Governor had written to President Droupadi Murmu stating that the Speaker’s act of administering the oath was in violation of constitutional principles.

On July 22, Deputy Secretary, Raj Bhavan, wrote to the office of the Speaker regarding violations in constitutional provisions relating to oath-taking and the mandatory fine for members who attend the House without observing constitutional proprieties in oath-taking.

The communication from Raj Bhawan added that Article 193 of the Constitution has provisions for levying “penalty for sitting and voting before making oath or affirmation under Article 188” or when not qualified or disqualified.

Article 188 of the Constitution states that “every member of the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council of a State shall, before taking his seat, make and subscribe before the Governor, or some person appointed in that behalf by him, an oath or affirmation according to the form set out for the purpose in the Third Schedule”.

The development also comes at a time when Ms. Banerjee and Mr. Bose are embroiled in a legal tussle with the latter filing a defamation case against the Chief Minister. The Calcutta High Court has restrained the Chief Minister from making statements against the Governor till August 14.

