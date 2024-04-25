GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bengal school jobs verdict gross injustice: Mamata

“If someone has committed a mistake, it can be rectified, but snatching 25,000 jobs is a gross injustice,” the CM said.

April 25, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Keshiary (WB)

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during an election meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Galsi in Bardhaman district on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during an election meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Galsi in Bardhaman district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 25 dubbed the cancellation of over 25,000 school jobs as "gross injustice" and alleged that it was a ploy by the BJP to stop these job losers from being deployed in poll duty.

Ms. Banerjee, while addressing an election rally in the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency in Paschim Medinipur district, wondered how the schools could function with so many teachers out of jobs.

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court had declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as "null and void," ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

"If someone has committed a mistake, it can be rectified, but snatching 25,000 jobs is a gross injustice. How will the schools function, if so many teachers are out of jobs? "It is a ploy by the BJP. I have respect for the judiciary but what has happened is gross injustice," Ms. Banerjee said.

"So many jobs have been taken away so that these job cannot be deployed in poll duty during elections and central government employees can be engaged, who will work at the behest of the saffron camp," she added.

Related Topics

West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.