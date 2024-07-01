GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengal police nab man assaulting woman publicly at Chopra in viral video

Police say a suo motu case has been filed and the victim has been provided security

Updated - July 01, 2024 01:58 am IST

Published - July 01, 2024 01:54 am IST - Kolkata:

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Image used for representative purpose only. File

Image used for representative purpose only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The West Bengal police on Sunday filed a suo motu case and arrested one person in connection with a video where a person is seen beating a woman at Chopra in the Islampur area of Uttar Dinajpur district.

The police took to social media and said efforts were being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about the incident under the Chopra police station limits.

BJP demands CBI probe into alleged assault of minority woman leader in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

“Police have arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a woman. Suo motu case filed. Victim has been provided police security. Investigation proceeds,” a tweet from Islampur police district said.

In the video, a man is seen beating the woman and a man with sticks as several people are witnessing the torture meted out on a street in full public view. The video has gone viral on social media and was raised by leaders of Opposition parties in the State.

“The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly, is Tajemul [popular as JCB in the area]. He is famous for giving quick justice through his ‘insaf’ sabha and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman,” Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya said. Mr. Malviya alleged that there was no semblance of law and order in Bengal.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary Md. Salim shared a video of the accused arrested in the case being brought to police station.

Bengal BJP leaders allege female worker was assaulted in ‘post poll violence’

“JCB is arrested or brought to the PS. As usual the sentry guard was about to offer salute! Usual offender turn(ed) regular visitor in Mamata’s land. #Chopra ⁦@CPIM_WESTBENGAL,” Mr. Salim said.

The development comes close on the heels of another incident where a woman BJP leader from Cooch Behar has alleged that she was assaulted by supporters of the Trinamool Congress. The BJP has claimed that the woman was stripped publicly. On Sunday, a team of the National Commission for Women visited Cooch Behar and met family members of the victim. The woman hails from a minority community and was an office-bearer of the BJP Minority Morcha.

West Bengal / Kolkata

