Bengal Governor seeks report from CM on action against police officers

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 8 on whether she had taken any action on a report sent by the Raj Bhavan to the Government of India against the Kolkata Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, Central Division of Kolkata Police.

Earlier, the Governor had written to the Chief Minister stating that it was necessary to take “appropriate punitive action in accordance with the law against Shri Vineet Goyal, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Smt. Indira Mukherjee, DCP, and the police contingent posted at Raj Bhavan.”

Based on the Governor’s report, the Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against the Kolkata Police Commissioner, and the Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Central Division of Kolkata Police.

The allegations against the officers involve maligning the office of the West Bengal Governor by promoting and spreading canards.

The developments involve allegations against the Governor made by a Raj Bhawan employee and Kolkata Police setting up a special investigation team to probe the incident. Since Article 361 of the Constitution provides immunity to the Governor from any criminal proceedings, there have been no further developments. The Governor had called the charges against him “concocted and fabricated” and objected to statements made by police officers in connection with the investigation.

The Governor also sought a report from the Chief Minister on whether there should be an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into “the incident where a woman was stripped in public, and another where a couple was beaten at an arbitration meeting. The police have not taken any action.”

Several incidents of mob violence have been reported from the State. At least five people have lost their lives. Besides a woman was beaten at Chopra, and another woman was stripped at Coochbehar in north Bengal.