West Bengal Governor files defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks

Mr. Bose earlier in the day criticised Ms. Banerjee for her remarks and stated it was expected of public representatives not to create ‘erroneous and slanderous’ impressions

Updated - June 29, 2024 01:10 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 12:55 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on June 29 filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court, a day after she said that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there, a source said.

Mr. Bose earlier in the day criticised Ms. Banerjee for her remarks and stated it was expected of public representatives not to create “erroneous and slanderous” impressions.

West Bengal Governor willing to show CCTV footage, but not to Mamata Banerjee and ‘her police’

The Bengal governor also filed defamation suit against certain TMC leaders for making similar remarks, the source said.

During an administrative meeting in the State secretariat, Ms. Banerjee on Thursday claimed that "Women have informed her they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there".

Also read | Bengal Guv must explain why he should not resign in wake of molestation allegations: Mamata

"Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday moved the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders for their comments," the source told PTI.

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe.

When contacted, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said that she would not be able to comment on the matter without discussing it with the party leadership.

"I have to talk to my party leadership to find out what actually happened. This is quite a sensitive matter," Ms. Sen told PTI.

Is the West Bengal Governor immune from criminal prosecution amid sexual harassment allegations? | Explained

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that Mr. Bose took the right decision. "I think Governor Bose has taken the right decision. He should have taken this decision long back. I fully support him for this," Mr. Sinha said.

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the tussle between Mr. Bose and Ms. Banerjee is not helping the State. "It's actually taking us down. They seem to have forgotten their Constitutional responsibilities. Their acts are damaging West Bengal's image at the national level," said Mr. Chakraborty.

