Bengal Governor asks Mamata Banerjee to call Cabinet meet, decide on demand for removing police commissioner

Updated - September 09, 2024 01:05 am IST - Kolkata

C.V. Ananda Bose has stated that the State government should decide on the “people’s demand” to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File | Photo Credit: ANI

In the wake of protests demanding justice for the murdered and allegedly raped Kolkata doctor, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday (September 8, 2024) directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting and discuss the issue, a Raj Bhavan source said.

Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court to hear R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident case on September 9

Mr. Bose has also stated that the State government should decide on the “people’s demand” to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

“Governor Bose has directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss people’s demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor,” the source told PTI.

Mr. Bose is on record that the government cannot evade responsibility and remain silent on the disturbing developments in the State, he said.

“According to the Governor, the state should function within the Constitution and the rule of law. The ostrich-like attitude will not pay and the state must address the public demand to remove the Police Commissioner of Kolkata,” the source said.

