GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengal Governor asks Mamata Banerjee to call Cabinet meet, decide on demand for removing police commissioner

C.V. Ananda Bose has stated that the State government should decide on the “people’s demand” to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

Updated - September 09, 2024 01:05 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File | Photo Credit: ANI

In the wake of protests demanding justice for the murdered and allegedly raped Kolkata doctor, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday (September 8, 2024) directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting and discuss the issue, a Raj Bhavan source said.

Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court to hear R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident case on September 9

Mr. Bose has also stated that the State government should decide on the “people’s demand” to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

“Governor Bose has directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss people’s demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor,” the source told PTI.

Mr. Bose is on record that the government cannot evade responsibility and remain silent on the disturbing developments in the State, he said.

“According to the Governor, the state should function within the Constitution and the rule of law. The ostrich-like attitude will not pay and the state must address the public demand to remove the Police Commissioner of Kolkata,” the source said.

Published - September 09, 2024 01:03 am IST

Related Topics

West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / murder / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.