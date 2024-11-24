Bengal Governor Ananda Bose draws flak for ‘unveiling’ own statue

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose found himself embroiled in a new controversy after photographs of him unveiling his statue emerged on social media. The Governor has launched elaborate celebrations to mark two years in office.

As the photograph went viral, the Raj Bhawan Media Cell issued a statement saying that the statue was presented to the Governor and he did not unveil it.

“In some media reports it has come out that HG (Honourable Governor) has ‘unveiled his own statue’ at Raj Bhavan on 23.11.2024. The fact is as follows: Many artists submit their artistic creations to HG. Many painters made HG’s portraits and presented to him. Similarly, a creative sculptor had created a sculpture of HG and presented to HG. This has unfortunately been described as ‘unveiling his own statue’,” the Raj Bhawan posted on social media.

The development, however, sparked criticism in political circles with the ruling Trinamool Congress and Left parties criticising the Governor. Trinamool spokesperson Jayprakash Majumder described the act as “megalomania”.

“Governor C.V. Anand Bose has inaugurated his own statue, which is something unheard of. He did it because he wanted some kind of publicity. But the point is, what is the next step? Will he garland his own statue? It’s a sign of a megalomania,” Mr. Majumdar said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said that the act of the Governor was “disgraceful and unfortunate”. Congress spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy said it was a “matter of shame”.

This is not the first time that the Governor has found himself at the centre of a controversy. During the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Bose was accused by the Trinamool of running a “parallel electioneering system”.

Earlier this year, a female employee of Raj Bhawan had accused the Governor of “sexual harassment” and had lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police. Since the Governor enjoys constitutional protection with respect to criminal charges, the matter could not be taken up by the police.

The Governor and the Chief Minister have also been at loggerheads with the former approaching the Calcutta High Court alleging defamation by the Chief Minister.