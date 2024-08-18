Bengal Government announces host of measures to ensure safety of women at workplaces

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a slew of measures to ensure the safety of women in workplaces, particularly at state-run hospitals, where they have to work on night shifts, too, including designated retiring rooms and CCTV-monitored ‘safe zones’.

Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, announced the measures during a press meet here, amid continuing protests by doctors across the state against the alleged rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar hospital.

Apart from hospitals and medical colleges, hostels and other places engaging women during night shifts will now come under the ambit of a flagship programme ‘Rattirer Sathi – Helpers of the Night', comprising volunteers, he said.

The state government has also decided to develop a mobile app with alarm devices, which can be downloaded by women and used for communication with the respective local police stations in case of any emergency.

Besides, employees, both in state and private establishments, will be encouraged to form two-member women teams at night to keep each other updated about their activities, Bandyopadhyay said.

“We have also recommended maintaining the right ratio of male and female security staff at workplaces,” he said.

Bandyopadhyay said “breath analyser tests” will be carried out at medical colleges and hospitals in the city and districts.

Night police patrolling will also be put in place at all medical colleges, hospitals and women’s hostels.

“Wherever possible, night duty may be avoided for women. We hope these measures are implemented at the earliest,” he added.