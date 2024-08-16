ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads rally in Kolkata, demands justice for 'raped and murdered' woman doctor

Updated - August 16, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 04:52 pm IST - Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee says that from day one, she has been with the victim’s family and has sought death penalty for the culprits

The Hindu Bureau

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leading a protest rally in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Facebook/Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (August 16, 2024) led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata, demanding justice for a woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital on August 9, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMC activists, who accompanied Ms. Banerjee, shouted slogans for capital punishment for the accused, a demand that the Chief Minister has already made.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case

Mamata Banerjee says that from day one, she has been with the victim’s family and has sought death penalty for the culprits. Whatever the students demanded, Kolkata Police accepted everything to apprehend the criminals. “I am a politician, but I am humane individual. Never did anything wrong to anyone,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates

The woman post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case: File FIR within six hours of incident of violence against health worker, says Health Ministry

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

A group of around 40 people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store in the early hours of Thursday.

The mob also damaged CCTV cameras at the state-run health facility and ransacked a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating against the alleged rape and murder of the woman doctor there and demanding security at their workplace.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US