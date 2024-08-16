West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads rally in Kolkata, demands justice for 'raped and murdered' woman doctor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (August 16, 2024) led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata, demanding justice for a woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital on August 9, 2024.

TMC activists, who accompanied Ms. Banerjee, shouted slogans for capital punishment for the accused, a demand that the Chief Minister has already made.

Mamata Banerjee says that from day one, she has been with the victim’s family and has sought death penalty for the culprits. Whatever the students demanded, Kolkata Police accepted everything to apprehend the criminals. “I am a politician, but I am humane individual. Never did anything wrong to anyone,” she said.

The woman post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

A group of around 40 people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store in the early hours of Thursday.

The mob also damaged CCTV cameras at the state-run health facility and ransacked a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating against the alleged rape and murder of the woman doctor there and demanding security at their workplace.

