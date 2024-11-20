 />
Bengal BJP president's convoy stopped by police on way to trouble-torn Beldanga

Kolkata police cite prohibitory orders as BJP leader’s visit may disrupt peace in Beldanga, leading to clashes

Published - November 20, 2024 05:33 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar. File

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The convoy of West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) stopped by the police while he was on his way to Beldanga in Murshidabad district, where around 17 people have been injured in clashes between two communities.

Police cited the imposition of prohibitory orders in the area and that the BJP leader's visit might have disrupted peace.

Clashes erupted between two communities in Beldanga on Saturday (November 16, 2024) night over an objectionable message on a display board at a temporary gate erected for Kartik Puja.

A huge police team stopped Majumdar's convoy at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, following which the BJP MP staged a sit-in.

"Police are saying that prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area, hence I cannot go there. They stopped me around 70 km from Beldanga. We are not going there to create any law and order situation. We have asked them to escort us to the DM or SP office, but they are unwilling to let us go there," Mr. Majumdar told reporters.

According to a senior officer of Krishnanagar police district, Mr. Majumdar was stopped as a precautionary measure since they feared his visit to Beldanga might have disrupted peace in the area.

"This was a precautionary step. We cannot allow anyone to enter Beldanga as prohibitory orders have been imposed there," the IPS officer told PTI.

At least 17 people have been injured and properties damaged in the clashes in Beldanga, following which the district administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in the area.

Published - November 20, 2024 05:33 pm IST

