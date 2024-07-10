GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Barrackpore Police file suo motu case after mob assault video surfaces online

Police say they have taken note of the video and will take steps to make sure such incidents do not happen in the future

Published - July 10, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
State BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul with party MLAs at a dharna in protest against alleged TMC-sponsored mob lynching incidents in various parts of the State, in Kolkata on July 1, 2024. File

State BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul with party MLAs at a dharna in protest against alleged TMC-sponsored mob lynching incidents in various parts of the State, in Kolkata on July 1, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Barrackpore City Police arrested six persons on July 10, after a video showing a woman being assaulted by a group of men in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, surfaced on social media.

Commissioner of Police Alok Rajoria said, “We had taken note of the video and filed a suo motu case. Six out of the eight accused have been arrested.” In a social media post on X on Tuesday, Barrackpore Police had clarified that the person being assaulted in the video was a woman. Previously, there was confusion if the victim was a man or a woman. The post also mentioned, “All legal actions against persons seen in video are being taken.”

The video shows a woman being held by her hands and legs and repeatedly assaulted with sticks. The clip, which reportedly dates back to March 2021 and has now resurfaced on social media, is being shared by many BJP workers. Police are trying to determine if Jayant Singh, a Trinamool Congress worker, is among the attackers seen in the video.

Also Read | Fresh video of mob assault in West Bengal surfaces sparks row

Mr. Singh was arrested in connection with another incident of alleged mob violence on July 4, where a mother-son duo was beaten up by a group allegedly led by Mr. Singh in Ariadaha, North 24 Parganas district.

On Tuesday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the viral video of the woman’s assault, and sought a detailed action report from the West Bengal Director-General of Police within three days. In a social media post on X, it said, “The Commission strongly condemns this incident and urges time-bound investigation... The provisions must be invoked in the FIR, and all accused must be arrested promptly.”

In yet another incident of mob attack in Bengal, man dies after being beaten up on suspicion of theft at Bhangar

The West Bengal government is in a tight spot over a spate of incidents of mob violence and kangaroo courts, some involving members of the ruling Trinamool Congress, that have come to light recently. Incidents of mob violence and assaults have occurred over suspicion of theft, child theft, or even family matters.

More than five people have died in West Bengal in the past one month in alleged incidents of mob lynching.

Mr. Rajoria said on Wednesday, “We will take all steps to see that such incidents do not happen again.”  

