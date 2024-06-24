GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Barasat Police arrest man for abducting, murdering 11-year-old nephew

Discovery of the boy’s body in a toilet on June 13 spread rumours of child-lifting in the North 24 Parganas district. Mob violence was reported from Barasat, Ashok Nagar, Barrackpore and Bongaon

Published - June 24, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Kolkata 

Shrabana Chatterjee

The Barasat Police arrested on Sunday the uncle of the 11-year-old boy who was kidnapped and murdered at the town in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The boy, who went missing on June 9, was strangulated and his mutilated body was recovered from the bathroom of his uncle’s house on June 13.

“The prime suspect, Enger Nabi, the deceased boy’s uncle, was constantly changing his statements. That made us suspect him and further investigate the matter,” said Barasat Superintendent of Police, Pratiksha Jharkhariya, at a press briefing.

“The suspect and the deceased boy’s father are siblings and a dispute over ancestral property led to the murder,” Ms. Jharkhariya said.

Following the discovery of the boy’s body, rumours of child lifting spread in Barasat, Ashoknagar, Barrackpore, and Bongaon. Police arrested four Facebook group administrators for spreading misinformation that caused violence.

Rumours on social media claimed that child abductors were active in North 24 Parganas district and they were stealing organs of young children. The Barasat Police quashed the rumours and put out a statement saying, “There is no incident of child abduction in Barasat. Don’t listen to any rumours.”

However, multiple cases of mob violence were reported in the area. On Saturday, a homeless man was attacked in Bongaon after locals mistook him for a child-lifter. The injured man was admitted to the sub-divisional hospital.

On June 21, an angry mob in Ashoknagar beat up a 28-year-old woman with mental illness while she was riding a bicycle. Three policemen were injured trying to save her and eight suspects were arrested in the case. Another man was beaten up in Barrackpore on suspicion of child theft. In Barasat, three people, including a woman, were attacked. Police cars were vandalised in the violence.

Related Topics

West Bengal / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.