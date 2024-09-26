Bangladesh hilsa arrives in West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja

Ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, Bangladesh has approved a special permit for the shipment of around 2,420 tonnes of hilsa to India between September 26 and October 12 amidst its hilsa export ban, in response to the high demand for the coveted fish in West Bengal.

About 40 tonnes of hilsa caught in Bangladesh is set to arrive in West Bengal via the Petrapole-Benapole border checkpoint between September 26 night and early morning on September 27, according to Syed Anwar Maqsood, Secretary of the Fish Importers’ Association.

“As of September 21, the Bangladesh government permitted the export of 3,000 tonnes of hilsa. But that was changed to 2,420 tonnes on September 25,” Mr. Maqsood told The Hindu.

“Around six trucks carrying 35 tonnes of hilsa have already entered through the Petrapole border,” he said on Thursday (September 26, 2024) evening.

However, despite the permitted quantity being capped at around 2,000 tonnes, Mr. Maqsood is apprehensive about how much fish will be procured given the drastic drop in hilsa landing in Bangladeshi waters. “I do not think we will be able to procure even 500 tonnes by October this year, given the low quantity of fish arriving where it is normally procured from,” he said.

In September 2023, while the export of 3,950 tonnes of hilsa was temporarily permitted by the Bangladeshi government, a total of only 587 tonnes could be exported.

Mr. Maqsood added that climate change has had a bigger impact on Bangladesh’s hilsa export than even the regime change that took place after massive student-led protests in the neighbouring country last month.

“The current sociopolitical situation in Bangladesh could have had an impact on our imports, but despite our apprehensions, we could procure the deal like we do every year. However, the low procurement of fish due to changes in their natural movement cycles is a bigger problem,” he said. He added that there was a higher quantity of fish in Bangladeshi waters until 15 days back, but they have changed course.

Since 1996, India has been importing around 5,000 tonnes of hilsa fish duty free from Bangladesh annually. But in July 2012, the Government of Bangladesh banned the export of hilsa, allowing special export permissions to India only during Durga Puja since 2019.

According to Mr. Maqsood, the high demand for Bangladeshi hilsa among fish lovers stems from the distinct flavour and fat gained by the saltwater fish in rivers, especially in the Padma river. “Besides, the stock of hilsa that we could earlier find in West Bengal from places like Digha and Diamond Harbour has almost completely dried up now,” he added.