Bangladesh delegation visits Kolkata Port, explores possibility of transshipping cargo via east India

Published - July 13, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KOLKATA

Talks were also held on matters like introducing direct voyage services between Kolkata’s SPM Port and China, planned vessel movement between Bengal, Chittagong and Yangon port etc.

The Hindu Bureau

13-Member delegation from Bangladesh visits India to explore transhipment potential at East Coast Ports. | Photo Credit: X@PIB_India

A 13-member delegation from Bangladesh came on a four-day visit to Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) in Kolkata between Tuesday and Friday to explore possibilities of transshipment of Bangladesh’s EXIM (export-import) cargo through Indian ports located on the country’s east coast. 

The delegation was led by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, Bangladesh S.M. Mostafa Kamal and was accompanied by private stakeholders and representatives from other key Ministries and ports of Bangladesh. They also visited the Haldia Dock Complex in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on July 10.

The visit was in accordance with what was discussed at the India-Bangladesh Shipping Secretaries Level Talks (SSLT) in Dhaka in December last year.

According to port authorities, the focal point of the discussions was to highlight the various trade facility advantages that can be enjoyed by Bangladeshi exporters in the transshipment of export-bound cargo to third countries through SMP, Kolkata. Port authorities highlighted the strategic proximity of SMP, Kolkata to Bangladesh and the advantages of the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route in strengthening Indo-Bangladesh trade relations and boosting export-import trade. 

The Bangladesh delegation was also given a demonstration of the infrastructure of the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) and was told about their scope for handling containerised cargo for third-country export from Bangladesh. In the discussions, port authorities also underlined to the delegates future plans for infrastructural development of the dock and the development of a public-private partnership model.

Talks were also held on matters like introducing direct voyage services between SMP-Kolkata, and China, planned vessel movement between SMP, Chittagong and Yangon port, introduction of Night-Navigation System, presence of extended allied service facilities at SMP, Kolkata, strong presence of leading shipping lines, integrated road and rail transportation network and established custom facilities.

The head of the Bangladeshi delegation said a meeting will be conducted along with stakeholders on their return to Bangladesh, with the data, analysis and comparison they have obtained from their visit to SMP, Kolkata. The committee will submit a report to the Ministry of Shipping, Bangladesh and the report will be communicated to India through diplomatic channels.

