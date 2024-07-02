ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to murder charge against Trinamool strongman in Chopra flogging case

Published - July 02, 2024 12:43 pm IST - Kolkata

Trinamool Congress strongman Tajemul Islam, who was remanded to police custody for five day, also has 12 old criminal cases, including a murder case, pending against him.

PTI

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and other party MLAs stage a protest against the Trinamool Congress govt. t over the assault on a couple in North Dinajpur and the alleged stripping and torture of a woman in Coochbehar, at the West Bengal Assembly premises, in Kolkata, Monday, July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police have leveled serious charges, including attempt to murder, assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, and causing grievous hurt, against arrested Trinamool Congress strongman Tajemul Islam in the Chopra flogging case, a senior police officer said on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Islam, who was remanded to police custody for five days by a local court in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur on Monday, also has 12 old criminal cases, including a murder case, pending against him.

He was arrested on Sunday, June 30, 2024, after a video surfaced which showed him mercilessly caning a couple in Chopra.

The incident sparked controversy, leading Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to seek a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the BJP accused the ruling TMC of "unleashing Taliban rule" in the state.

Mr. Bose is scheduled to arrive in Chopra later today, where he plans to meet the victims and local residents and submit a report on his findings to the central government.

"Islam is a known strongman in the locality and has a criminal record. His name came to the forefront in a murder case in Chopra in 2021. Our officers have started grilling him," the IPS officer told PTI.

Islam, a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidul Rahman, was previously arrested in 2023 for his alleged role in the murder of CPI(M) leader Mansur Naimul just before the panchayat election.

